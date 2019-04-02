Eritrea: Material Support to Sawa National Training Center

Asmara — Eritrean Nationals in Stockholm, Sweden, contributed material support to Sawa National Training Center. The contribution includes sports and stationery materials, according to report.

At the handing over ceremony conducted on 29 March in Sawa, representatives of the nationals in Sweden and member of the 31st round national service, Mr. Tedros Goytom stated that the contribution collected from nationals in Sweden is expected to meet the constraints that he observed during his stay in Sawa. Mr. Tedros also indicated that more stationery is on its way from Sweden.

Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of Sawa National Training Center on his part commending for the contribution the nationals made called for its sustainability.

Mr. Debretsion Andemicael, head of Academic Affairs and Mr. Russom Gebrehiwet, director of Warsay Yekealo Secondary School, on their part expressed the significance of the contribution in developing the teaching-learning process in the training center.