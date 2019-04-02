Malawi: Ministry Awaits Report On Xenophobia Attacks

Blantyre — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relation Officer (PRO), Rejoice Shumba has said the Ministry is waiting for official reports from Malawi South Africa High Commission over reported attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

She told Malawi News Agency on Thursday in Blantyre that the report would help the Ministry have more detailed information on how many Malawian citizens have been affected by the attacks and what is needed to help them.

"We do not know what has caused the attacks, we are still gathering information on the matter and our friends at the High Commission in South Africa embassy are trying their best to establish the magnitude of the attacks," Shumba explained.

She said that government is trying its best to save Malawians affected by the xenophobic attacks in some parts of South Africa and make sure that they are safe and protected.

"We know that this is happening in South Africa according to information that we have, and government is doing all it can on the matter," the PRO said.

Reports from South Africa indicate that a good number of people in Durban are seeking refuge in Police Stations.

"I saw angry men in Durban cut off leg of a pregnant woman although I did recognize if she is Malawian or not," Mathews Zalinga, a South African-based citizen.

From1994, illegal immigrants in South Africa have been facing a lot of discrimination and violence following the 1994 majority rule which increased the xenophobia attacks.

Between 2000 and 2008 at least 67 people died in xenophobic attacks.

In May 2008, a series of attacks left 62 people dead.

In 2015 and 2017, there was a nationwide spike on the xenophobia attacks and immigrants demanded repatriation by their government.