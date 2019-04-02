South Africa: Bulls Prop Ruled Out for 6 Weeks

Cape Town — The Bulls have received a major blow with the news that prop Dayan van der Westhuizen will be sidelined for six weeks with a knee ligament injury.

The injury happened two weekends ago when the Bulls were smashed by the Chiefs at Loftus, and team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that Van der Westhuizen had sustained a grade two tear.

There is some good news for the Bulls too.

Lock RG Snyman, flank Nic de Jager and wing Duncan Matthews have all successfully completed their rehabilitation and are now ready to begin training again.

None of them, however, will be available for this weekend's clash against the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday.

That match kicks off at 15:05 .

Source: Sport24