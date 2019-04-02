Kenya: Lupita Nyongo's New Book Coming to a Bookshelf Near You

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

Lupita Nyongo reveals her 'Sulwe' book cover.

She is currently best known for her work on the silver screen, but the Oscar award winner is gearing up for a different kind of release, a children’s book.

Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to give fans a first look at the cover for Sulwe, a new children’s book aiming at encouraging kids to love themselves.

“I wrote a book! It’s called #Sulwe! This is the cover I’m thrilled to share it with you. Sulwe is out October 1 and is available for pre-order today at the link in bio!” wrote Nyong’o. “I wrote #Sulwe to encourage children (and everyone really!) to love the skin that they re in and see the beauty that radiates from within.”

This a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within. It is the story of a 5-year-old girl growing up in Kenya. In the book, Sulwe has the darkest skin color in her family, a fact that makes her uncomfortable and determined to find a way to lighten her skin. As the story unfolds Sulwe embarks on a whimsical adventure in the night sky that, coupled with advice from her mother, helps her see beauty differently.

Sulwe is out October 1 and is available for pre-order today.