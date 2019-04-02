Liberia: LNBA Gets Tough On TRC Report

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has finally endorsed the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report and the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in the Country.

The TRC Report has being before the National Legislature for over a decade since its completion in 2009 for implementation.

This decision was reached through a resolution following tense debate among ninety-four delegates at the end of the Liberia National Bar Association General Assembly held over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County.

During the event, eighty-six out of the ninety-four voted for the implementation of the document while four were against and four abstained from the process.

Interestingly, the former rebel leader of the Liberia Peace Council (LPC) and Grand Gedeh County Representative George Boley was part of the event when the Liberian legal practitioners unanimously voted for the implementation of the TRC Reports.

George Boley is one of those persons earmarked in the TRC Report and alleged notorious perpetrators of heinous crimes and atrocities in the country as the result of the fourteen years of Liberian civil unrest.

The TRC Report among other things called for the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes during the country's 14 years of civil conflict. It further called for the debarment of several individuals for their involvement in the war.

The TRC was established on Monday, May 12, 2005, by the Liberian Transitional Legislative Assemble through an Act, in May 2005, the TRC Act was passed to implement the terms of the Accra agreement.