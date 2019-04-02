Liberia: AWIN Ends Meetings in Liberia

The African women leadership network will on April 2, 2019 climaxed two days Strategic Steering Committee Meeting in Liberia.

The event which started from April 1 and 2, 2019 at Boulevard Palace in Sinkor brought together African women leaders from across the continent to prepare for the upcoming launch of the Liberia Women Leadership Network, a forum for women leaders to lend their voices to critical issues in Liberia and mentor young women interested in leadership.

The network will identify and raise awareness on the resources, opportunities, challenges and prospects of Liberian women leaders for the transformation of Liberia, through the realization of Africa 2063 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda towards an inclusive, just, peaceful and prosperous Liberia, including Africa.

The event, is being sponsored by UN Women in collaboration with the African Union and Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is the patron of the event.

The event also focuses on encouraging women to overcome their fears and take on push for their space particularly in the area of institutional and political leadership.

This is further gear toward the local African women leader network expected to be launch in the country by the next month and headed by the United Nations (UN) Women in Liberia.