Africa: IOM Returns 189 Malawians From South Africa

Lilongwe — Pic by Moses Nyirenda

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the country, under United Nations (UN) Migration Agency, has assisted 189 Malawians who were stuck in South Africa due to transport challenges to return home.

The Malawians include 143 males and 46 females. Out of 143 males, 12 are unaccompanied minors and nine are minors with their parents, while out of 46 females seven are minors with their parents.

Malawi News Agency learnt the development Thursday in Lilongwe during the launch of the Inter-Ministerial Steering committee on the pilot project dubbed 'Action on Voluntary Return and Sustainable Community-Based Reintegration' (AVRR Project).

IOM Regional Director for Southern Africa, Charles Kwenin, said his organization helps people who live abroad but have no means to return home.

"We are currently assisting migrants who are facing challenges abroad and have interest to return to their countries, but are failing to do so due to financial hiccups," Kwenin said.

He added his organization has assisted the returnees with 100 Euros (almost MK 80, 000) as financial support upon their arrival in the country, to cater for their needs while they are establishing income generating activities such as small businesses.

Kwenin further said IOM seeks to manage migration through formulating projects and policies that would ensure that migrants are safe and protected.

He noted that the AVRR Project would reduce cases of violence which migrants face when they are in foreign countries.

"I am confident that the project, which we are currently implementing, would help to return migrants who are overseas.

"This would also minimize violence such as xenophobic attacks, which many migrants face when they are abroad," he said.

IOM is implementing AVRR Project in collaboration with the Government of South Africa, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia with funding from European Union (EU).

EU Head of Cooperation, Lluis Navarro said his organisation was committed to supporting AVRR Project, saying it was its wish to return migrants to their countries so that they should contribute to the development of their respective nations.

Principal Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Kiswell Dakamau commended IOM and EU for coming up with the AVRR Project.

He expressed the Government of Malawi's readiness to support returned Malawians with financial capital for them to open businesses and be independent.