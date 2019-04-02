Malawi: Chazama Condemns Violation of Child Rights

Blantyre — pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama has condemned leakage of Lunzu Secondary School video involving two girls who were among 34 others that were attacked by a strange disease last week.

The girls who were shaking their breasts non-stop, were diagnosed without any infection after thorough medical tests at Mlambe Mission Hospital in Blantyre.

Chazama made the condemnation on Tuesday at the school during interdenominational prayer session organised to deal with the strange attack.

She said though it was necessary for the nation to know what was going on, faces of the children needed to be protected as stipulated by the law.

"I would like to condemn in strongest terms the behaviour by anyone that recorded that video. Those children went to the hospital for assistance and it was uncalled for to violate their rights as stipulated in the Child Trafficking Act of 2015.

"In addition, the Gender Equality Act also encourages social media users to be responsible when forwarding such issues as it is a violation of children's rights," said Chazama.

Chazama, therefore, said the prayers were timely as God was the only solution to any problem that people face.

"Now that the diagnosis found nothing, we believe that when anything fails, there is God in heaven who is the only answer," she added.

Parish Priest for Lunzu Catholic Church, Fr. Michael Chimderenji said he was impressed with how the school handled the issue, especially by conducting the prayers, noting that it was the most needed [step] for any situation to return to normal.

"As Christians, we believe that our God is able and through him all things are possible. With the prayers, it is our hope the attacks will never happen again," said Chimderenji.

Blantyre District Education Manager, Paul Chimphanda also described the prayers as useful to the school's situation as concerted efforts were required to normalise things at the school.

Following the incident, the school sent the students home for a week-long recess until the situation calmed down, hence the prayers.