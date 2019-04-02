Malawi: Ministry Commits to Build Two Cbccs in Phalombe

Phalombe — New Life Anointed Ministries in Phalombe on Tuesday committed to construct two community-based child care centres (CBCCs) as one way of ensuring that every child has access to early childhood development (ECD) services in the district.

The facilities, estimated to cost the church K23 million are expected to be built in traditional authorities Nazombe and Mkhumba.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), New Life Anointed Ministries Executive Director, Bishop Christopher Kapito said the plan to construct the CBCCs is a response to the growing population of children in need of ECD services in the district.

"Currently, we are training more caregivers that are working in our old centres such as Nansomba CBCC and we are also going to train more caregivers who will be working in the centres to be constructed," said Kapito.

Kapito added that apart from class and play sessions, the Ministry's CBCCs also provide nutrition supplements to children that patronise the centres to improve their health status.

District Social Welfare Officer for Phalombe, Sydreck Saukira said the district has a few CBCCs as compared to the population of children in need of ECD services.

Saukira said existing CBCCs were usually overcrowded, an indication that the district needs more centres if the services provided are to be of high quality.

"This is a welcome development. We need more partners that can construct centres where there are none because we do not want to have children travelling long distances to access ECD," Saukira said.

In his remarks, Village Head Mtepa of Traditional Authority Nazombe expressed gratitude for the Ministry's consideration of his area to benefit from New Life Anointed Ministry's ECD Project.

Village Head Mtepa said most children under the age of five in his area were not attending pre- school lessons due to long distances to CBCCs.