Sudan: First Vice - President Returns Home After Heading Sudan Delegation to Arab Summit

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, Monday evening returned home from Tunisia after taking part in the 30th Ordinary Arab summit.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

In a press statement, the Presidential Advisor, Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi, said that Sudan has participated effectively at the Arab summit, indicating that the First Vice - President has met with a number of Arab presidents and leaders and discussed issues of common concern and the situation at the arena.

He said that the First Vice - President has informed the summit in his address about the political situation in the country and asserted Sudan adherence to the national dialogue and accord.

Dr. Al-Mahdi pointed out that the First Vice - President has affirmed Sudan keenness to cooperate with the Arab countries for restoring stability in Syria, Libya and Yemen through dialogue.

He stated that the First Vice - President has renewed Sudan support to the efforts for combating all forms of terrorism and its keenness to cooperate with the international and regional communities in this regard, adding that Sudan has affirmed its rejection of the US decision on Israel's sovereignty on the Syrian Golan.