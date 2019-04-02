Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Ambassador of Kuwait

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, Monday received in his office the ambassador of Kuwait to Khartoum, Bassam Al-Gebandi, and discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in judiciary work.

Idris has praised the efforts for boosting fraternal relations between two countries in all domains.

The meeting assured the importance of support to the judicial relations between two sides, especially in the field of training and transfer experts and experiences.

The Kuwaiti ambassador has appreciated the Sudanese Judicial system and its progress in all fields, affirming the continuing of effort and implement all the cooperation programs.