Sudan: General Director of National Fund for Medical Supply Relieved

As Sudan's government seeks to quell months of anti-government protests that have left more than 50 people dead, a… Read more »

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has issued a decree relieving Dr. Jamal-Eddin Khalafalla Mohamed Ali from the position of the General Director of the National Fund for Medical Supplies.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.