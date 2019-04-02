South Africa: 'Take It to Zondo' - ANC On Ace Magashule 'Gangster State' Opus

analysis

As it began a special national executive committee meeting to consider the moral integrity and political astuteness of its election lists, the ANC said author Pieter Louis-Myburgh should take evidence of wrongdoing against party Secretary-General Ace Magashule to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

ANC party spokespersons, Pule Mabe and Dakota Legoete, spoke with one voice on Monday when they said that the findings in Pieter Louis-Myburgh's new book, Gangster State, needed to be tested before a court or before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Magashule is consulting lawyers with a view to taking action against Myburgh (and, presumably, his publishers) as well as against City Press and Sunday Times, which gave valuable front page real estate to extracts and summaries from the book.

Myburgh's blockbuster, Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, landed on the eve of a meeting called to hear growing concern about the integrity of the party's election lists.

The book contains numerous allegations of illegal and unethical actions by Magashule when he was Free State premier, a position he used to build both a business empire and a significant patronage network....