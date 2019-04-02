Nigeria: Kolade Johnson - Presidency Promises Killers Will 'Undergo Disciplinary Procedure'

Days after the call for the killers of Kolade Johnson, the Nigerian youth, who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from one of the anti-cultism police officers while watching a football match at a viewing centre, the Nigerian presidency has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased.

Deepest Condolences to the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, victim of the March 31 fatal shooting in Lagos. @PoliceNG have assured that the Team suspected of involvement in the shooting have been apprehended & are undergoing disciplinary procedure. Updates will be provided.

-- Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 1, 2019

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of the Lagos State police command, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), notifed the public that the team who killed Johnson have been apprehended.

"At about 5:05p.m. the command received a distress call that Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway has been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting against the shooting of one Kolade Johnson of No.1 Beco Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro bus-stop by a team of policemen from the Anti-Cultism unit.

"A team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene. The account of eyewitnesses helped in identifying the team, which fled the scene immediately after the incident. Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

"They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional court if implicated by ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, calls for calm, assuring that justice will prevail in this case. The Commissioner of Police also condoles with the family, friends and well-wishers of Kolade Johnson.

"Members of the public who have complaints on the activities of Anti Cultism Squad or any of our police teams should call the following numbers 08063299264, 08065154338 and 08060357795".

This is coming on the heels of the national outrage who insist that the identity of the killers must be revealed.

Parade the officers like you parade other criminals. You even parade "suspected" criminals. The ones that killed Mr Kolade are confirmed criminals. #ParadeKoladesKillers#paradeKoladeskillers https://t.co/mzDkxwnJdk

-- RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 1, 2019

We want to know their names and see their pictures published.

Only a murderous Police Force will shield the identities of the killers. https://t.co/PV5gVBpq5l

-- Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 2, 2019

I repeat the @PoliceNG anti cultism unit Gbagada has gone berserk and are out for blood. Alot of innocent young Nigerians with potentials languishing in their cell there. If they can't afford what the police is demanding for, they charge them to court for an offence not committed

- OVO (@PaulOfomola) April 1, 2019

Before now, there have been calls by citizens of Nigeria to put an end to SARS. In December, the Buhari-led administration announced a reformation of the group promising that it will ensure that it is held accountable and its employees undergo extensive training.

POLICE TEAM SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF KOLADE JOHNSON IS NOW IN OUR CUSTUDY... .. CP LAGOS COMMAND ASSURES JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL #AskThePolice

-- Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 1, 2019

Several notable individuals have expressed their sympathy with the family:

My heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos. https://t.co/konc2qYM8Y

-- Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the convener of the #EndSARS campaign, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, has said that this "would be the end of the fashion police"

He wrote:

"Now that the recalcitrant Anti Cultism acting as Criminal Fashion @PoliceNG have started killing our youth in the bid to intimidate, abduct and rob them of money, we will ensure this is the last time that unit operates. The end has come. We implore the public to help us get the contact of any of the family members of the victim so that we can reach out and help them through this. This would be the end of the fashion police."

Some of the musicians, Ruggedman and Simi, who called out the Nigerian police were blocked by the head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle. Ruggedman is also a police ambassador.

Johnson, a chef, was the only child of his parents and is a father of one.