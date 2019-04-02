Namibia: SKW Dominated Their Youth Tournament

SKW dominated the Retirement Fund Solutions SKW Youth Football Tournament over the weekend, winning five of the six age group categories.

Junior football teams from under 7 to u17 level participated in the tournament that saw more than 900 children from 67 teams in action.

Except for the u7 category, which was won by DTS Brazilians, SKW won the rest of the age group categories.

Their B team won the u9 category, finishing ahead of Athletic Football Club (AFC) and SKW A, while they won the u11 title after beating DTS 3-0 in the final.

In the u13 final SKW beat Ramblers 1-0; in the u15 final SKW beat Kaizen Football Academy 3-0; and in the u17 final, SKW beat St Georges 2-0.

Eight teams from Windhoek participated, namely SKW, Ramblers, DTS, Athletic Football Club, Kaizen Football Academy, Windhoek Gymnasium, Hope Academy and St Georges.

Four teams from the coast participated, namely Swakopmund Football Club, Teenagers, Henties Bay and Genesis, while the Otjiwarongo Football Club and Rosh Pinah also competed.