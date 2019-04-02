Sudan: PM Gives Directive on Giving Attention to Students' Issues

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed TAHIR Aila, has given directive on necessity of placing more concern to issues of students due to their main role in effecting positive change in the country.

This came when he me at his office Monday with Chairman of the General Unionof Sudanese Students, Amar Ala-Eddin who said in press statements that the Prime Minister underscored he state keenness to take away all obstacles impeding resumption of study universities and to enable universities to carry out educational roles towards he communities.

Ala-Eddin stated that he presented to the Prime Minister a report a bout the Union efforts and accomplishments for the year 2018 and its plan for the year 2019 as well as its endeavors on resumption of study at universities ixn coordination with the relevant bodies, referring to PM appreciation to the Union efforts and the state support to its all activities and programs.

He added that the Prime Minister affirmed that the state would press ahead with giving concern to educational issues by supporting the scientific researches and employment of graduates in away them they can contribute to overall national issues.