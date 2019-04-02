1 April 2019

South Africa: Sasco Reclaims Victory At Vut During 2019 SRC Elections

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The South African Student's Congress (Sasco) in Gauteng has welcomed the outcome of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) 2019 SRC Elections, which saw the student congress reclaiming the institution from the Economic Freedom Fighters SC.

According to Sasco's provincial executive committee(PEC) chairperson Luvuyo Barnes, the student congress managed to secure 9 out of 16 seats and occupied positions of; President, Deputy President, Deputy Secretary General, Sports Officer, Religious Officer, Gender Officer, Legal and Transformation Officer, Applied Sciences Faculty and Management Sciences Faculty.

"The Sasco provincial (PEC) congratulates Sasco VUT for working tirelessly to reclaim this institution from the Economic Freedom Fighters SC after three years at the helm," said Barnes.

He said the victory was not only a Sasco victory but one of all VUT students who through the elections had shown that they were "tired of false promises and lip service they have been accustomed to in the last three years".

Sasco celebrates this victory with an understanding that it is for students by students and the betterment of the institution, he added.

"As Sasco we wish to pass words of gratitude for the confidence showed by students in our ability to unify the VUT community and we commit to continue being the defender of VUT students and shield them at all material times from elements that seek to derail the process of learning. We wish president Wandile Maluleke and his collective all the best for their term," said Barnes.

During 2015 SRC elections the EFFSC made history when it secured all 15 seats it contested for at the institution's Vanderbijlpark student representative council (SRC).

