Namibia: Education Faces Project Backlog

Despite the ministry of basic education being allocated the biggest portion of the current and previous national budgets, it has continued facing a backlog in the construction of schools and other educational facilities since 2013.

This is indicated in the National Planning Commission's new budget for development programmes from the 2019/20 to 2021/22 financial years. Basic education received the biggest portion of the 2019/20 budget, with an allocation of N$13,7 billion.

In 2018/19, the ministry also got the biggest slice from the budget, with an allocation of N$13,2 billion, which followed on an allocation of N$11,6 billion in 2017/18.

The education ministry accounts for about 10% of the current development budget, which is projected to total N$9,4 billion in 2019/20. Of the total development budget, N$7,9 billion will be funded by the government, while outside funding will account for N$1,5 billion.

The ministry intends spending its development budget of N$932 million on around 50 projects. Only one of the ministry's projects mentioned in the development budget is set to start in 2019.

That project, with total projected spending of N$320 million in 2019/20, is classified as the "renovation of dilapidated schools" across the country, and is partially funded by the African Development Bank with N$282,8 million.

In the 2020/21 financial year, a total of N$500 million is projected to be spent on the renovation of schools, with external funding of N$424,5 million again making the bulk of the spending. In the year after that, N$326 million (including external funding of N$270 million) is to be allocated for the same purpose.Most of the projects mentioned in the ministry's development budget have starting dates from 2012 to 2014, with two dating back to 2000 and 2006.

The ministry has not initiated any new capital project between 2016 and 2018. The development budget indicates that the ministry plans to spend most of its funding for development projects on old projects.

The ministry has also been rolling over projects, with no funds allocated in some financial years to projects initiated as early as 2007.

It is also indicated in project classifications in the development budget that since 2012, the ministry planned to build about 20 primary schools all over the country, but only managed to complete one in Omusati.

The construction of around 15 of these primary schools is to start this year, while three of these projects in Oshana, Erongo and Oshikoto have not been allocated any funds for this financial year.

The ministry managed to complete one combined school out of the four it planned to construct around the country since 2014. The construction of two combined schools will commence this financial year, while one planned for Oranjemund has not been allocated any funds.

The development budget also indicates that the ministry intended to build four new secondary schools in the country since 2012. However, none has been completed.

Projects involving the construction of 16 other educational facilities such as hostels, libraries and regional education offices around the country also remain on the ministry's to-do list. Out of those, the ministry managed to finish two facilities: a regional education office in Omusati, and a learning centre in Zambezi.

The ministry managed to upgrade and renovate 275 classrooms in all regions since a renovation project started in 2013, with N$80 million budgeted for that during the 2019/20 financial year.

Under the arts and culture sector, the ministry intended constructing a Heroes Memorial at Eenhana at a cost of N$30,5 million since 2011. However, no money has been allocated for this project yet. Also under arts and culture, the ministry constructed the Brandberg National Monument in the Erongo region, and a recreational park at Lüderitz at a cost of around N$140 million.

Since Namibia gained independence in 1990, the government has continued to allocate the largest share of its budget to basic education. This includes pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

"Over the past decade, the average annual share of education spending of total government expenditure has been 23%, which is slightly higher than the international standard of 20%. Despite this significant budget, the quality of educational outcomes in Namibia continues to be low," the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) said in their 2016 'Efficient Spending' report.