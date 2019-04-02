Namibia: Old Boys Keep Faint Hopes Alive

Windhoek Old Boys kept their faint hopes of winning the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Women's Premier League title alive with a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Unam on Saturday.

The bonus point victory put WOB in second place on the log on 13 points, still well behind leaders Saints who are on 23 points. WOB, however, have two matches in hand on Saints and if they win their remaining three matches with bonus points, and Saints lose their last match, WOB can still win the title.

On Saturday, they were too strong for a gutsy Unam side and took the lead with a back stick goal by Mariaan Loubser, while Phia Gerber made it 2-0 from a short corner.

Loubser pounced onto a loose ball to score her second goal early in the second half and two more late goals by Jivanka Kruger sealed their victory. Kruger first scored from a short corner and then added a fine solo goal, drawing the goal keeper, before slotting into an empty net.

Unam fared better against DTS later on Saturday, winning their encounter 2-1.

Unam took the lead through Elmerencia Beukes, but Amore van Rensburg equalised for DTS to make the halftime score one-all. Runyararo Chadzinya, however, scored from a short corner midway through the second half to give Unam the win. They are now third on the log on 10 points, while DTS must still open their account.

Saints have already won the Men's Premier League title, but WOB and DTS both recorded victories in the race for second place.

Old Boys beat Unam 7-4 in a hard fought encounter that started at a furious pace with five goals scored within the first five minutes.

Siabonga Martins opened Old Boys' scoring after about 15 seconds, but Mbatata Uremena equalised from a short corner.

Delron Handura immediately restored Unam's lead with a field goal, but Old Boys replied through Kevin Barnard to make it 2-all, before Bucko Bartlett scored from a short corner to put Old Boys 3-2 ahead on five minutes.

Old Boys gradually took control as another Bartlett short corner goal and a penalty by Martins put them 5-2 ahead at half time.

In an even second half, Martins and Bartlett both completed their hat-tricks, while Kave Tjikuniva scored two goals for Unam, as Old Boys sealed their victory to move up to 10 points in third place on the log.

DTS, however, also picked up a bonus point in a 5-3 victory against Wanderers to remain second on the log on 14 points.

JP Britz and Christiaan Schumacher scored a brace each for DTS and Krynauw Weber one goal, while Nathan van Wyk scored two and Nicol Loftie-Eaton one for Wanderers.