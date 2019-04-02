Namibia: State's Case Closed in Hanse-Himarwa Trial

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa is expected to go onto the witness stand in the Windhoek High Court today to defend herself against allegations that she misused her former position as governor of Hardap to benefit two of her relatives with the allocation of government-funded housing at Mariental.

Hanse-Himarwa will be testifying in her own defence, her legal representative, Sisa Namandje, indicated to judge Christie Liebenberg after the prosecution wrapped up its case in her trial yesterday.

Deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze informed the judge the state was closing its case at the end of the testimony of an investigation officer attached to the Anti-Corruption Commission, Phelem Masule, who was the seventeenth state witness to testify in the trial.

Hanse-Himarwa (52) is being prosecuted on a charge of corruptly using an office or position to obtain gratification for herself or another person.

The charge, on which she denied guilt at the start of her trial in October last year, emanates from her tenure as governor of the Hardap region between 2004 and early 2015.

The charge is based on allegations that Hanse-Himarwa in December 2014 interfered in the allocation of houses built at Mariental as part of the government's mass housing development programme, by having two people taken off the list of beneficiaries of the housing project, and having them replaced by two of her relatives.

Hanse-Himarwa denied the allegations in a plea explanation given to the judge at the start of her trial. She denied that she used her office as governor as alleged, and also stated that if it were to be found that she had used her office as alleged, she was denying that she had used it corruptly, or that she had any intention to use her office corruptly.

However, during the trial so far, four state witnesses have testified that Hanse-Himarwa expressed her dissatisfaction over a list of 19 people who were to receive homes built under the mass housing development programme during a handover ceremony at Mariental on 17 December 2014.

The witnesses also told the court that Hanse-Himarwa identified two people whose names she wanted to be taken off the list, and two people - the one a sister-in-law of hers and the other also one of her relatives - whose names she wanted to be placed on the list instead.

With Namandje having made repeated claims during the trial that the ACC had been biased against Hanse-Himarwa and that its investigators put pressure on witnesses to incriminate his client, Masule told the judge yesterday it would be unethical and improper for an investigating officer to force or tell a witness what to say in a statement recorded from the witness.

Masule said he was not the initial investigator who worked on the case, but after he took over the matter, he received several instructions from the Office of the Prosecutor General or his senior at the ACC to clarify some issues with witnesses who had already given statements.

He said he later used the statements given by witnesses to consolidate each witness' version into one statement, which each witness was then asked to sign to confirm its correctness.

Allegations that witnesses had been made to incriminate Hanse-Himarwa and that he had been biased against her were "unfounded", Masule said.

On a statement from Namandje that Hanse-Himarwa would say she did not receive a fair trial because of the way her case had been investigated, Masule replied that as an investigator, he knew that "most of the time an accused person is cornered, they try to justify their actions".

"I have nothing personal [against her]", he said. "We are just a professional body, doing our work."