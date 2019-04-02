South Africa: Woman, Who Rammed Her Car Into Standard Bank After Teller Allegedly Failed to Help Her, Arrested

Photo: Supplied

Video screenshot of the scene where a woman drove her car into a Standard Bank branch after she allegedly received bad customer service.

A woman, aged between 41 and 43 years old, was arrested after driving her vehicle into a Standard Bank branch in the East Rand Mall after a teller allegedly failed to assist her.

"She had an argument with a teller [on Friday] about the withdrawal of money. The bank could not help her so she got very angry," Ekurhuleni South African Police Services' Captain Pheelo Mothapo told News24 on Sunday.

"She exited, climbed into her vehicle and drove into the bank. Police were alerted and she was arrested on the spot."

Mothapo further clarified that the argument stemmed from the woman's refusal to follow the bank queue.

The woman, who is currently in police custody, has been charged with malicious damage to property.

She will be appearing in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Standard Bank confirmed none of their staff members or clients were injured during the accident and that those impacted by the unfortunate incident are to receive counselling.

"We can also confirm that the client was served in a professional manner and in line with client-service procedures. The query was of a complex nature," Standard Bank's Ross Linstrom said in a statement sent to News24.

Source: News24