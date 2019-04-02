Zambia: Choma Villagers Share Shallow Wells With Livestock

As the drought continues in Southern Province and bore holes dry up, a serious water crisis has left residents of Choma's Pangwe area drawing drinking water from shallow wells used by livestock.

Residents of Pangwe, which is about 40 kilometres from Choma, normally get their water from a number of perennial streams, but most have dried up as the drought has worsened.

Simanvwa Councillor Shadreck Mungala said members of the community were drinking water drawn from shallow wells that would normally be left to livestock

