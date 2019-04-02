Namibia: Stratos Is Avani's New Signature Spot

Luxury, exclusivity and a premier view over Windhoek's city lights are only a taste of what you'll get when you head over to Stratos, Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino's new signature spot.

A glamorous invite-only affair officially opened the area on Saturday as guests wined, dined and networked to celebrate the occasion, although it opened its doors to the public last month.

The renovations were not cheap - Avani invested about N$142 million to refurbish both the Gustav Voigts Centre as well as the hotel, inclusive of its new casino.

NBC's Robyn Nakaambo, who took on the role of the MC this weekend and stole attention in a stunning golden dress as per the 'cosmo chic' theme, stated that Stratos has created an ambience of 'bigger and better'. "It's not only about leisure, it's a bit of everything. This is where we celebrate this milestone."

Stratos encompasses splendour and leisure - a setting only a handful of areas in the capital can boast about.

Equipped with a restaurant which includes local and international flavours, guests can also enjoy the bar, best experienced during the sunset as you soak in the priceless Namibian horizon.

Speaking during the ceremony, Rudie Putter, general manger of the Avani Hotel, mentioned the hotel was equivalent to a landmark and the conceptualisation of a design modification became a reality once the ownership shifted

"The previous owners didn't want to invest in the hotel, but when the new owners changed hands, suddenly our dream became real. You can't dream something like this on your own."

Complete with a kitchen, two bars, a pool and pool deck, Stratos is fast becoming one of Windhoek's hottest city experiences on the 15th floor.

- Mickey Nekomba on Facebook; @MickeyNekomba on Twitter