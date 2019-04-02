Namibia: Exports Dominate Nam-EPZ Trade Flow

A recent recent annual trade statistics bulletin, exports dominated the trade flow between Namibia and export processing zones during 2018.

According to the bulletin released last week by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) showed that trade flow (including exports and imports) between Namibia and the export processing zones (EPZ) amounted to N$5,6 billion during the period under review. About 93% of the total trade between the two was for exports, while 7% of the total trade was for imports.

The NSA said huge exports to the EPZ are attributed to a large amount of commodities in the category of precious stones and metals, which rose by N$93 million (2%) to N$5,2 billion from N$5,1 billion recorded in 2017.

"The N$5,2 billion is equivalent to 93% of total exports, which is 3% points lower than the 96% contribution made a year ago. Ores (mainly copper) made up the remaining 7% of total exports to the EPZ, up from 4% recorded a year earlier," the NSA said.

The bulletin further stated that inorganic chemicals were the most imported commodity into Namibia from the EPZ, making up 92% of total imports from the EPZ, followed by ores with 3%.

Meanwhile, precious stones and metals only accounted for 2%m while iron and steel, and industrial machinery contributed only 1% each to Namibia's overall imports from the EPZ.

"The overall imports from the EPZ to Namibia contracted by N$140 million (30%) to N$330 million after recording N$470 million a year earlier. The recent decline in imports was primarily owed to precious stones and metals, which dropped by N$229 million to N$5 million after recording N$234 million in the preceding period. The category 'other' representing commodities outside those shown, declined from N$12 million to N$2 million," the report said.

Trade and industry minister Tjekero Tweya recently provided figures in the National Assembly that 19 EPZ enterprises invested about N$11,6 billion in the Namibian economy during the 2017/18 financial year.

The 19 companies operating in Namibia during the review period employed 2 203 Namibians out of 2 345. Tweya said since the inception of the EPZ regime in 1995, a total of 142 enterprises were granted EPZ status.

The minister added that the 19 EPZ enterprises operate in the manufacturing, mineral processing and motor vehicle assembly sectors.

The EPZ comprises companies registered to import plant, machinery, equipment and material for the manufacture of goods for export under security, without the payment of normal duty. Whatever they sell is regarded as exports, even if it is sold within the country.

The ministry last year said the government will introduce special economic zones (SEZs) to replace EPZs in a bid to fast-track industrialisation in the economy. The idea was to create an environment that is conducive enough for investors to add value in the country.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein said during his budget speech last week that the government is phasing out the current tax incentive for manufacturers and exporters of manufactured goods, repealing the EPZ and introducing the SEZs, with a sunset clause for current operators with EPZ status.