Sudan: Aila Affirms State Support to Horticultural Exports

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, confirmed support of state to horticultural export sector due its positive impact on national economy.

This came on Monday in his meeting at his office with the Chamber of vegetables and fruit exporters.

The General Secretary of the Chamber, Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Abdul-Magid, said in press statements that the meeting discussed obstacles impeding the sector , opportunities and capabilities of horticultural exports sector, indicating that the meeting reaffirmed importance of removing impediments to enable this sector to support national economy.