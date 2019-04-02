1 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Affirms State Support to Horticultural Exports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, confirmed support of state to horticultural export sector due its positive impact on national economy.

This came on Monday in his meeting at his office with the Chamber of vegetables and fruit exporters.

The General Secretary of the Chamber, Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Abdul-Magid, said in press statements that the meeting discussed obstacles impeding the sector , opportunities and capabilities of horticultural exports sector, indicating that the meeting reaffirmed importance of removing impediments to enable this sector to support national economy.

Sudan

Graffiti Artist Honors Anti-Government Protest Victims

As Sudan's government seeks to quell months of anti-government protests that have left more than 50 people dead, a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.