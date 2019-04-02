Sudan: Kibir Stresses State Support to West Darfur Projects

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir has stressed the state's support to the development and services projects in West Darfur State, and was assured on the overall security, political and economic situations in the state.

This came during his meeting Monday, at his office, with the Wali (governor) of West Darfur state Gen. Muhalab Hassan Ahmed, who noted in press statement that he briefed the Vice President on the situation of the development and services projects in the state, on top of them the projects of al- Jenina Reference Hospital, the water project, the bourse and the project of the land port.

He added that the Vice President of the Republic will supervise the 29 th school tournament to be organized in the state, indicating that the state's government will work for the completion and more development and services projects in the state.