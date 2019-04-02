Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan Pursues Balanced Foreign Policy

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that Sudan has been pursuing a balanced foreign policy which relies on commitment to the international charters, the diplomatic customs and the partnerships for guaranteeing the joint interests and support to the international security and peace.

He referred in this address to the opening sitting of the ninth Legislature's session to the successes achieved by the Sudanese diplomacy and the cooperation with the sister and friendly countries, a matter which is a natural reflection to the principles of the country's external work that is based on mutual respect and positive dealing with the international community.

He pointed in this connection to the efforts of Sudan in boosting the regional peace at neighboring countries, in South Sudan State and the Central African Republic, besides Sudan initiative in establishing the economic matrix for the Horn of Africa region toward enhancing the trade exchange and economic development.

He said that the efforts of Sudan have been appreciated by the international community, the United Nations and the effective international forces in a manner which is similar appreciation of the serious cooperation of Sudan with the international community in combating terrorism and the cross border crimes.