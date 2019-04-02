Sudan: President Al-Bashir Pledges to Speed Up Efforts for Completing Peace Process

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called for speeding steps and coordinating efforts to complete the peace process by all the available means and to make the year 2019 as the year of peace.

Addressing the opening sitting of the ninth session of the National Legislature 'Monday, President Al-Bashir stressed that peace is a national issue that requires accord and coordination of efforts of all the people of Sudan whatever they are inside or outside the government.

He called on the political forces in the country to participate in the peace process and to move together to achieve peace by all means, with adherence to the commitments for the partners in negotiation and the international and regional communities.

The President of the Republic has asserted the state commitment to the permanent cease-fire and the full and honest readiness for dialogue for the sake of achieving peace whatever the cost.

President Al-Bashir has renewed call on the opposition forces outside the national dialogue and its document to accept the dialogue which is considered the top and sole means for building a homeland that is hosting to all people.

He stated that peace is still a strategic goal that tops the state and the society priorities, referring to the efforts that have been exerted for reaching peace and stability and surpassing the disputes, conflicts, damage, destruction and the waste of the material and human resources and the disruption of development process.

He said that thanks to Almighty Allah and the efforts of the Armed Forces and the regular forces for the shrink of the war areas and expansion of peace all over the country, to the extent that the international mission stated to withdraw from Darfur state after it recognized absence of the reasons for its stay in the country.