Namibia's First Slut Shame Walk to Advocate Against Rape Culture

As instances of gender-based violence in Namibia soar, a group of local women are organising Windhoek's very first Slut Shame Walk (SSW).

An intersectional women's march modelled after the transnational SlutWalk movement that calls for the end of rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims.

Beginning at Ausspannplatz Circle on Saturday, 6 April, SSW will take place under the theme 'Embracing Womanhood Through Sisterhood', while advocating for the safety and protection of the Namibian woman from gender-based violence and stigma.

The SSW aims to create an opportunity for women and allies to discuss, share and unpack their experiences of sexual violence and stigma in Namibia in a safe, welcoming and ridicule-free environment and is founded by Nsozi Mwazi.

"Late last year, I started thinking of ways to bring Namibian women together to express themselves fully, share experiences and have their voices heard by embracing womanhood through sisterhood," says Mwazi who is spearheading the event alongside various women volunteers.

"I believe we need more events for Namibian women to come together and celebrate themselves and other women through intersectional feminism because all women's lives matter. I have always been a fan of the SlutWalk which is an intersectional feminist annual walk which takes place in many countries. Women from different backgrounds and struggles come together to celebrate and support each other because women still face forms of oppression today."

Describing SSW as a response to rape culture and victim blaming in Namibia as well as the fact that chief inspector Catherine Walaula from the police's gender-based violence division stated that more than 72 000 cases of gender-based violence were reported between 2016 and 2018 with 438 more cases reported between 1 January and 28 February this year, Mwazi also explains the march's dress code.

"The dress code is to come dressed as you are, but less is more. For example, you can wear your short shorts, miniskirts, fish nets, crop tops, sports bra, etc. Anything you are comfortable with to show that the way we dress does not mean yes," says Mwazi.

"Our dress code is not the problem, the rapist is."

While in Canada the SlutWalk rallies came about after a Toronto police officer suggested that "women should avoid dressing like sluts" as a precaution against sexual assault, Mwazi draws a parallel with 2013's public protest held after police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga's alleged anti mini-skirt comments.

"Showing skin is only a problem for men, because they have sexually objectified a woman's body for the longest time. This indicates which gender has a serious problem if they cannot control themselves because they see legs, shoulders, a stomach, etc," says Mwazi. "Teach men to start holding themselves accountable and stop teaching women that they play a role when they are sexually harassed because women are not at fault here."

While men may participate in the walk, Mwazi says it is imperative that they be allies.

"We do not want men who are abusers there or who do not value women." She adds that there will be a traffic escort and fellow women in the police patrolling throughout the march.

"My hope for this event is to create a safe space for women and encourage them to no longer remain silent because they do not deserve to suffer in silence. This will encourage women to 'name and shame' the abusers," says Mwazi

"I want this walk to be an annual event which will only get bigger and better with time. I want Namibian women to have a stronger sisterhood for each other and not only the women we know personally.

"We need to respect, support, protect and believe in each other now more than ever as we fight against patriarchy to bring about the change we want to see in Namibia in terms of women's rights. In the famous words of the late Maya Angelou 'Every time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women'."

The Slut Shame Walk starts from 08h00 to 12h00. Follow @slutshamewalk on social media for more information.