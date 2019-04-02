Uganda: Poor Parenting Affecting Nurses - Government

Kasese — The State minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has attributed the unprofessionalism among the nurses and midwives to poor parenting.

Dr Moriku said there have been complaints among the patients that some nurses and midwives are rude, adding that all this is as a result of domestic violence in their homes.

She said nurses need to be equipped with good morals in order to be responsible citizens.

"My dear parents, these nurses and midwives, who have graduated today (Saturday) are your sons and daughters, and tomorrow, you are the very people who will complain about them, so it is your responsibility to show true love and care at your homes so that they can portray that love to mothers and patients," Dr Moriku said while presiding over the first graduation ceremony of Rwenzori School of Nursing and Midwifery in Kasese Town.

Ethics of nursing

The minister, who represented the Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, cautioned the 378 graduates, who attained certificates in Nursing and Midwifery on professional code of conduct and ethics. She condemned abortion and administering contraceptives to children.

Abortion and administering contraceptives to young children is illegal in Uganda but some midwives and nurses have been doing it but I want to caution you now. When you go out to work, please ensure good morals and uphold the professional standards," she said.

She said the graduates are the future of the nation in provision of primary health care.

Higher education

Dr Moriku urged them to upgrade to higher levels in their field adding that health care services in the country are still lacking due to lack of professionals.

The minister said the directors and leadership of the nursing school should strive to maintain the standards of academic excellence adding that the numbers should be limited for proper management.

The executive director for Rwenzori School of Nursing and Midwifery, Mr Erifaz Muhindi Bukombi, said the school that started in 2014 with 120 students has now a total enrolment of 410 with the highest number of females.

