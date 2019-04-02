Uganda: Red Eagles Seek Scoring Solutions Against Paidha

Kampala — There have been times this season when hosting games at the Betway Stadium in Wankulukuku has appeared a burden to Express.

In addition to failing to find the back of the net in six of their 11 games at home, the Red Eagles have scored a paltry nine goals in that period compared to 12 away from home. And with their last three home games ending goalless, it is not difficult to guess what their motivation will be when they host bottom side Paidha in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this afternoon.

"We have a lot of pressure at home because we have been having a bad run. We have more draws and most wins away so it's challenging and we have to win to get points at home," defender Charles Musoke noted.

He has been part of the few positives George Ssimwogerere can point to with the team conceding just five goals in his eight games in charge. But it is at the end where fans have found Ssimwogerere wanting with strikers Tony Odur and Brian Omony often lacking service.

They play a Paidha team that will be under their fourth coach this season with Anthony Ssekitto set to take charge after replacing Charles Ssenyange. His task however appears to be one of preparing the team for the second tier next season rather than securing topflight league status with the club 13 points from safety with six games left. The other game involves mid-table sides Kirinya-Jinja and Bright Stars who are recovering from mid-season slumps.

Eighth placed Kirinya lost five out of seven games but have now won four out of the previous six while Bright Stars went 11 games without a win but have now won two out of three.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

PLAYING TODAY

Express vs Paidha BA

Wankulukuku, 4:00pm (Live on StarTimes)

Kirinya Jinja SS vs Bright Stars

The Mighty Arena, 4:30pm

