Zambia: Woman Rights for Prisoners... ZCS Considering Conjugal Visits for Inmates

Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe says plans are underway to introduce conjugal visits for inmates in the country's correctional facilities.

Dr Chileshe said the intention was to pilot the conjugal rights programme in correctional facilities with good structures as an incentive for the inmates.

Dr Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that he was a proponent of conjugal rights for inmates but clarified that conjugal rights were not all about providing for the sexual needs of inmates.

