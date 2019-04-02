Namibia: Youngsters Win Last Harders Cup

Financial constraints have rendered the 2019 Harders Cup the last edition, event founder Tim Ekandjo said on Monday.

This year's competition held at Lüderitz over the weekend left organisers with a N$520 000 shortfall from the N$1,3 million operational budget, owing to sponsors only coming through with N$780 000.

Some teams and event coordinators only received their dues from last year's edition weeks before this year's event.

Nonetheless, the final instalment, which also included the Harders Cup bash headlined by South African musician Cassper Nyovest on Saturday, was a success, Ekandjo maintained.

Youngsters came from behind to edge Atlanta Bucs 2-1, and claim honours at the Lüderitz Football Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

"We have achieved every objective in the space of three years, and we made a three-year commitment, which has now come to an end. Sadly, we are now ready to close a very successful chapter on the Harders Cup," Ekandjo said in a statement.

The 2019 Harders Cup event was chiefly made possible through sponsorships from Tafel Lager, Debmarine and Standard Bank, who supported the project since its inception.

"We made a three-year commitment to this beautiful project. Our aim was to make this the biggest and most exciting regional event, and that is why the prize monies from year one to three was the biggest in any regional cup competition," Ekandjo continued.

Supplementary backers include Profile Investments, Seaflower, J&P Group of Companies, Erongo Marine Enterprises, the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia, Namibia Sports Commission, Coca Cola, Novanam, Luderitz Town Council, CSS Tactical Security Services and Naftal Trading Enterprises.

"Our performance line-up was always top-notch, and we never compromised on quality as a result of the budget.

"The success of this project is a demonstration that smaller towns like Lüderitz can host big events, and this project blueprint can successfully be replicated in other towns to boost social and economic growth," added Ekandjo.

The final match saw Youngsters reclaim the cup they first won during the inaugural edition in 2017.

They had to do it the hard way though as Bucs took the lead midway through the first half when Tutaleni Hamupolo nodded home.

Youngsters turned the match in their favour through goals by one of the tournament's four joint leading scorers Howard Shipepa before the break, and Ronaldo Solomon in the second half.

A total of 26 goals were scored during the two-day tournament, with Milton Hamann, Rivaldo (Pescanova), ex-Brave Warriors forward Eusebio Fredericks and Shipepe (Youngsters FC) sharing the top-goal scorers' prize with three goals each.

Youngsters earned N$100 000 as champions, while Atlanta Bucks got N$50 000 as losing finalists, and bronze medallists Rush Ups received N$20 000.

Nyovest headlined the Harders Bash on Saturday with a memorable performance in front of a sell-out and appreciative audience.

Local stars Gazza, Tate Buti, Oteya, KP Illest, Lioness, Top Cheri, Biko and DJ Mapiano also all lived up to expectations on stage.