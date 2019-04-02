Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Flies to Sweep Vic Falls

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will again this week be on a flight to the resort town of Victoria Falls where he will lead the National Clean Up Campaign.

The President, who has faced widespread criticism for his love of the skies, has been flying at an alarming rate as figures show he has flown more than 30 times since assuming office in 2018.

Recently, Mnangagwa defended his use of luxury jets saying the the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered him a plane for all his trips.

He said the expensive jet, the Airbus A318-100 was offered to him for use at any time of need without any payment.

Last week Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba appeared in the local weekly saying his boss' use of private jet is to avoid disrupting the national airline Air Zimbabwe which is facing operational challenges.