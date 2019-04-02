Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking to Stop Collation of Rivers Election Results

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a case challenging the decisions of the Independent National Electoral Commission regarding the Rivers State governorship election.

The court struck out the case brought by the African Action Congress, for lack of jurisdiction.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, ruled that the matter, being a post-election case, ought be heard by an election petition tribunal and not the Federal High Court.

The AAC had asked the court, among other requests, to stop the collation of the Rivers State election results, scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

The AAC's governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, alleged that his party won the elections and should be declared winner of the March 9 governorship elections in the state.

The AAC also asked that a fresh election be conducted in the event where INEC decides that the March 9 election was affected by violence reported to have affected the polls.

INEC had suspended the Rivers elections, following cases of widespread violence which resulted in the death of over a dozen people in the state.

The commission also announced that it would resume collation of results on April 2.

But the AAC condemned the decisions made by INEC and accused the commission of scheming to rig the applicants of their rights.

INEC has said it would complete the collation of election results in Rivers, between Tuesday and Wednesday. It has also scheduled April 13 for the for possible supplementary elections within the state.