Government forces and armed militants allied to Senator Muse Sudi are currently involved in a standoff after he was ordered out of a public land where he resides.

The government had ordered the former war lord out of the property as part of an elaborate plan to take back government land, offices and vehicles which had been taken during the chaotic reigns in Somalia.

Radio Dalsan learnt that there had been attempted negotiations between the senator and the government which failed. There are no words yet from the government and the senator.

Yesterday the former warlord called in armed group and locals milltia to thwart his eviction from the area, causing tension and fears of a possible gun-fight.

Senator Muse was one of the strongest warlords in Mogadishu claims that he was awarded the property 10 years ago as part of a ceasefire deal with President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed 2007

Part of the deal was also for him to hand over his weapons estimated 400,000 $ Elder Abdi Ahmed told Radio Dalsan then president Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed confirmed that the house had been surrendered to Senator Muse permanently.

Muse , who is currently 70 years old has been controlling parts of Mogadishu 13 year ago such Wadajir Dharkenley Aden Adde airport and Kaaran and other parts of middle Shabelle region

Senator Suudi 2017 become senator after Hirshabelle MPs voted him .

Two weeks ago, Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman gave the eviction order to families and individuals living in government property along the beach to vacate to become diplomatic zone .

The disputed area hosts Djabuti embassy and now government the government also France , Qatar ,Egypt and others , given that other than being safe, it gives a refreshing and scenic view of the ocean.

Early in the year, the government formed a taskforce to take inventory of all government assets which were in hands of individuals who took advantage of the anarchy which broke out in 1991 to grab properties.