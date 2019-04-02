31 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Nabbed for Murder After Stabbing Outside Tavern

By Canny Maphanga

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 35-year-old suspect after a man was murdered at a tavern at Booi Farm near Bika Township, Butterworth.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha in a statement said a "misunderstanding" had taken place between the two, the nature of which which was not yet clear to the police.

"Both of them went outside the tavern on Friday at about 23:50. The suspect is alleged to have drawn his knife and fatally stabbed the 39-year-old man," he said.

The deceased, identified as Mxhosunzima Mafumana, suffered upper body injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday and was charged with murder.

He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The tavern will be visited and closed as the alleged murder took place on its premises, Manatha said.

