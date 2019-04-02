Malawi: Lilongwe University of Agriculture Bars Students From Writing Exams Over Fees

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) has barred students from writing end of semester examinations due to non payment of fees, University authorities have confirmed.

A number of unregistered students have been forcing the University management to accept them to write examinations however the University Students regulations clearly indicates that they need to register for them to be eligible to sit for examinations.

Luanar Vice Chancellor, Professor George Kanyama Phiri, said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the university rules clearly stipulate that students who have not registered are not bonafide students and cannot be allowed to attend classes let alone write examinations.

He said the students should be grateful as the University for giving them a chance to attend their studies and all that time they knew that they are required to register.

"LUANAR students owe the University about MK 1 Billion through unpaid tuition fees. Last year the students were allowed to write examinations but the students did not pay fees," he said.

Professor Kanyama Phiri further said the University relies on fees for running the institution and if the students do not pay fees the university struggles to buy teaching and learning materials.

He said out of 9, 000 students, about 450 students have not paid fees and they want to be allowed to write examinations.

Earlier, some students wrote an appeal to well-wishers to help them with school fees citing that the University is denying them to write end of semester examinations and that they are not able to access their previous grades.

Meanwhile, it is further known that students owe Luanar fees for the previous semesters also.