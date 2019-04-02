2 April 2019

Malawi/Zambia: Bullets Boy Wonder Mkwate in Zambia for Trials At Buildcon FC

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising midfielder Mike Mkwate is in Ndola, Zambia to undergo trials at Buildcon FC which is in that country's elite league.

Mkwate, who is enjoying rich form, was spotted when Zambia under-23 national side played Malawi junior team.

He was spotted together with prolific striker Peter Banda - who has just signed for Bullets -and were due to leave for the Ndola-based but there have been some changes, according to Bullets director of administration Albert Chigoga.

Chigoga said Mkwate will be assessed for at least three days.

