Malawi: Wendy Harawa Nominated in Global Awards

Lilongwe — The Lilongwe based newly crowned gospel artist, Wendy Harawa has been nominated in international awards dubbed Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards (MGWMA).

Harawa has been nominated in two categories which are Outstanding Petition/Supplication Song of Excellence and Outstanding Collaboration Song of Excellence. She has been nominated with her song titled Chisomo in which she features a Nigerian musician, Jimmy De Psalmist and Malawian Lawrence Khwisa (Lulu).

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, Harawa said she is very excited and encouraged to do more by the nomination as far as preaching through music is concerned.

"It shows that I'm in the right place because soon after getting into the gospel circles, I've gotten a nomination for international awards and not only in one category but two categories. This shows that this is where I was meant to be," Harawa said.

"It is the will of God that I've been nominated because before recording the song, I prayed for his anointing. I never knew that there are these awards in the first place until I received an email that I've been nominated for the awards," she added.

Harawa therefore advised other artists to work hard and also to put God first in everything and whenever they are starting their projects.

The song Chisomo which was written by Nigerian Jimmy D Psalmist has received the nomination after its release nine months ago.

The song talks about a person who wants nothing from God but grace because it is only by grace that all things in life are possible.

It further says that even though a man can put boundaries in one's life, it is only God's grace that can cut such boundaries open.

Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards is facilitated by Global Music Revival Ministry which was founded by Brian Trigga.

Their mission is on the restoration of authentic biblical praise and worship Christian music on the land. So far 43 countries around the world are participating in the awards which has 50 categories, where the winners will be announced on MGWA grand award ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya on May 12, 2019.