Malawi: Peoples Party Taking Malawians for Granted - Patel

Zomba — The United Democratic Front (UDF) vice president for eastern region, Lilian Patel has accused Peoples Party (PP) leadership for taking Malawians for granted.

Patel made the accusation on Wednesday in Zomba during a whistle stop tour she conducted in the district.

She said this following Peoples Party and its leadership's decision to endorse Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate, Lazarus Chakwera in the May tripartite elections.

"I wonder why PP leadership decided to take Malawians back to the party with a bad record like MCP.

"We cannot forget the bad things which this party did to our relatives during its 30 years of leadership," wondered Patel.

She then asked Malawians to vote for Atupele Muluzi saying he had wide experience in leadership skills after serving as Member of Parliament for 15 years and as a cabinet minister for the past five years.

UDF shadow MP for Zomba Central constituency, Hasheem Banda complained that some supporters from other political parties were removing UDF flags in his constituency.

Banda condemned the action saying this is not the democracy people voted for in 1993.

Responding to the removal of UDF flags, Patel advised Banda to report to the Malawi Electoral Commission and the Malawi Police.

She also appealed to UDF supporters to maintain peace throughout the campaign period.