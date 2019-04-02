Namibia: Etunda Farm Service Station Retrenches 12 Workers

Twelve workers at the Puma service station on founding president Sam Nujoma's Etunda Trust Farm near Otavi were retrenched yesterday after going for two months without pay.

The workers told The Namibian yesterday that they had not been paid for February and March, and were given until Friday this week to leave the farm as a new owner was taking over the service station.

The retrenched workers include petrol attendants, cleaners and shop attendants.

Helena Nakanthimba, who has been working at the service station since 2008, told The Namibian that they were not informed in advance about the impending retrenchments.

"We were only called in for a meeting on Sunday, and were told that someone was coming to buy the farm, and that we should move within five days," she explained.

She said since she started working there, they would sometimes skip a month without pay, but they never complained.

Another worker, Gadomwenyo Amunyela, said she was hurt to be informed that she had to leave after working without pay for two months.

"They were not supposed to let us go like that; we needed to be told in advance," she lamented.

The manager at the service station, Betty Iyambo, confirmed that the workers had not been paid for two months.

She said she had communicated to the workers that their salaries would be delayed because the service station was having cash flow problems.

She added that there had been a misunderstanding as to when the workers would get their pay, and promised that they were to be paid before the end of yesterday.

"We agreed that they were going to be paid when we organise the money," she said.

Regarding the dismissal of the workers on short notice, Iyambo said it was a business transfer, and they had to let the workers go because the new owner is expected to bring his own employees.

"Someone else is coming to own the service station, and the person is coming with his own workers" she observed.