Malawi: Cotton Not Affected By Floods - CCM

Chikwawa — Cotton Council of Malawi Friday revealed that the recent heavy rains that hit the country has not affected quantity and quality of cotton crops.

Cotton Council of Malawi, Executive Director, Cosmas Luwanda to Malawi News Agency (mana) in Chikwawa that only cotton crops in Makhanga area were the ones affected by the rains.

He was quick to add that their researchers were on the ground to measure the magnitude of the affected crops.

"The rains did not had much effect on the quality of cotton crops because it was under the ball formation stage; while this time around the crops have started bursting out and if rains may come, the quality of the crop will be compromised," Luwanda said.

He urged farmers to take good care of their crop in order to yield quality cotton which would fetch high prices on the market.

The Executive Director said famers must make sure make their cotton was clean when time for sale comes so as to avoid issues of non-cotton related materials being added in bales.

"We are negotiating on the minimum price as last year cotton was pegged at K375 kilogramme. We will like to have a higher price than that of last year," Luwanda added.

He said that the cotton market would be opened soon.