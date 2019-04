OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has taken to social media to threaten a purge within the party in what he said was an impending "reform" of the party following its humiliating loss to Zanu PF in Bulawayo's Cowdry Park council seat.

Chamisa is facing his first challenge as party leader after announcing the opposition party will hold its first elective congress next month. since the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai last year.