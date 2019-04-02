Malawi: Penda Private Schools Cheer Flood Survivors

Chikwawa — Signs of hope and smiles registered on the faces of Bereu Primary School learners who are survivors of floods when fellow learners from PENDA Private Schools in Chikwawa cheered and donated assorted relief items to them on Tuesday.

The learners from PENDA Private Schools brought to their counterparts writing materials after the latter had lost theirs to the floods.

Speaking during the event, Bereu Primary School Head Teacher, Principal Chilenje hailed learners and the management of PENDA Private Schools for considering fellow learners who had been affected by the floods

"The donations are well received and will greatly assist the learners who were affected by the floods to recover from what they lost.

"Let me extend my gratitude to both learners and management of PENDA Private Schools for this gesture," said Chilenje.

PENDA Private Schools Director, Emmie Ndadzela encouraged learners who were affected by the floods not to lose hope but rather continue working hard.

"What PENDA Schools did today symbolizes love each one of you can demonstrate to others. Keep on working hard in class because education will give most of you various expertise in different fields of life," said Ndadzela.

She told the learners who had survived the floods that knowledge is power and that once it is gained, they would be able to contribute positively in dealing with the natural hazards that are causing havoc day in-day out.

While emphasizing on the need to love and share with those in need, one of the learners from PENDA Private Schools, Raureen Mathyanga said the items donated to the affected learners would assist them in their daily school activities.

One of the affected learners, Alice Charles of Standard 8 at Bereu Primary School commended the donation from their counterparts and asked for more support.

PENDA Private Schools' learners donated items to learners who were affected by floods at Bereu Primary School. The items included exercise books, pens, pencils and other food items which included soya pieces and salt among others.