Nigeria: 'Lack of Budgetary Allocation Stalls Ecology Reservation Initiatives'

Abuja — Minister of the Environment, Suleiman Hassan Zarma, has expressed concerns over lack of funds to facilitate execution of intervention projects for diverse ecological habitats across the country.

He stated this while presenting the 2019 Budget estimate before the House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat in Abuja, saying additional funds would enable the ministry to carry out its core mandate effectively.

Responding, Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Obinna Chidoka, supported the call for greater allocation for the ministry in the 2019 budget to address environmental challenges.

However, the new Director General of National Oil Spill Detections and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Idris O.Musa, said that there were plans to expand its collaboration with other firms to tackle oil spillages in the Niger Delta.

He stated yesterday during a hand over ceremony in Abuja, where he advocated amendment of the Act establishing the agency to enable it regulate and manage oil spills in the region.