Malawi: Baseflow Distributing Bleach to People in Camps

Blantyre — At least 640 households at Kasisi Camp in Chikwawa have benefited from bleach distribution exercise, courtesy of BASEflow, an NGO that deals with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues in the country.

Bleach is a chemical used for purifying water.

BASEflow's Bleach maker Product Manager, Anne-Marie Morin told Mana on Wednesday they distributed 150 litres of bleach in a bid to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases among the flood victims in camps and surrounding villages.

"The distribution is based on demand and BASEflow will go to where the need is highest and so far, we have distributed in Traditional Authority Kasisi in Chikwawa.

"Plans are underway to distribute in Mafale Camp close to Nchalo Sugar Estate and more camps in Nsanje over the next two weeks.

"We are working closely with the District Water Office and the WASH Cluster to ensure the bleach reaches those who need it most," said Morin.

She added that apart from distributing the bleach, BASEflow together with the Health Surveillance Assistants on the ground have also reached out to both the camps and surrounding villages with Bleach and Sanitation Training as well as to provide water storage options like buckets in cases where there are none.

According to Morin, their partner, Waterstep, has fundraised the equivalent of USD6000 (nearly K4.4 million) to cover costs of production and distribution of the bleach.

BASEflow is the strategic partner for WaterStep, a US based organization specialized in creating WASH products designed for flood response.

Meanwhile, a team of South African medical experts who are in the country in response to the flood disaster said there is no outbreak of waterborne diseases in most camps.