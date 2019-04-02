Malawi: Onse Improves Hygiene in Mulanje

Mulanje — Mulanje District Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Coordinator, Edwin Mchilikizo has applauded Organised Network of Services for Everyone's Heath (ONSE) for constructing 425 improved latrines in the district, saying they have brought transformation to communities.

Mchilikizo made the remarks during a WASH district coordination team meeting held Wednesday with the agenda of monitoring the progress of WASH activities.

He said in the past, people in the district were facing a lot of sanitation and hygiene challenges as they did not have modern latrines at household level.

"A lot of people in the district had no access to improved pit latrines, as such; outbreaks of waterborne diseases like diarrhea were common as some people were resorting to open defecation.

"With what ONSE has done, however, I am optimistic that we will see a drop in such," he said.

WASH officer for ONSE in Mulanje, Sam Sande said the organization is implementing a five-year project in the district called "Organized Network of Services for Everyone's Health" activity through which WASH activities are implemented.

He said they have constructed about 425 improved latrines in all traditional authorities in the district as well as mobilizing communities to adopt the use of flappers on toilets as a new hygienic method among other accomplishments.

"Through the program, we are also encouraging communities to use flappers. This is a new sanitation product which is fitted on the drop whole and covers the toilet such that flies do not enter and leave pit latrines easily.

"They are easy to clean and there is reduced in the latrines," Sande said.

He, however, cited heavy rains as a huge setback on the progress since a lot of household toilets collapsed.

Nonetheless, he was hopeful that by the end of the five-year programme, water, sanitation and hygiene will not be an issue in Mulanje.