Malawi: Machinga Approves Two NGOs to Implement Wash Activities

Machinga — Machinga District Council Friday recommended Heart to Heart International and World Vision Malawi (WVM) to implement Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities in the district.

Approving the two organizations during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting, the Council directed Heart to Heart to implement WASH project in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngokwe and Chikweo while WVM has been assigned to carry out similar activities in Chief Mposa's area.

Project Officer for Heart to Heart, Derlings Phiri said with support from Korean International Cooperation Agency, the project would improve access to potable water and sanitation for communities in the two areas.

"We would like to construct or upgrade 120 latrines and mount hand washing facilities for the selected beneficiaries," he said.

Phiri said the project would promote behaviour change for the community members and support health care service system for WASH-related diseases.

"Apart from supporting medicine and consumables to health facilities, the project will also establish and operate two quarantine treatment camps," he added.

The Project Officer commended Korea International Cooperation Agency for providing money for the implementation of the project.

Project Officer for WVM, Steven Chasowa said K36 million has been set aside to promote improved access to sanitation facilities and good hygiene practices in 50 villages in TA Mposa.

"Through the project, communities will be knowledgeable on key hygienic practices and will have access to sustainable improved sanitation facilities in their respective homes," he said.

Acting Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Machinga District Council, Morson Magombo welcomed the project, saying it would improve the district's water sanitation indicators.

He said successful implementation of the two projects would lead to the attainment of an Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the three areas.

"Currently, out of the 16 TAs in the district, seven have already attained ODF status. With these projects, therefore, we are likely to increase areas declared ODF," Magombo said.

He advised the two organizations to engage existing community governance structures such as area and Village Development Committees (VDCs) for sustainability purposes.