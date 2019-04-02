Namibia: Dairy Producer Gets 800 Kwp Solar Power Plant

Cronimet Mining Power Solutions recently completed the construction of an 800 kWp solar power plant located in Windhoek to cover the energy needs and cut operational costs of Namibia Dairies.

The plant consists of two roof-mounted installations of 252 kWp and 310 kWp, a 140 kWp greenfield installation as well as a rooftop plant with a capacity of 80 kWp which was installed on top of the carport.

Cronimet constructed this pioneer project in the dairy industry as engineering, procurement and construction partner and will be involved for the next 25 years as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) partner with its JV company OLC Dairies Solar Energy (Pty) Ltd.

Cronimet is a German-based renewable energy company founded in 2013 that develops, builds, finances, owns and operates utility scale solar PV power plants and mini-grids across sub-Saharan Africa.